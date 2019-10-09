× Arrest made in hit and run that killed Grandview, Iowa firefighter

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The driver who police say hit and killed a bicyclist back in August has been arrested.

Terry Gough, a 52-year-old Morning Sun, Iowa man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a fatality accident in early October.

On August 12 the bicyclist, 49-year-old Devin A. Estabrook, was riding north on Highway 61 when he was hit near the intersection of 41st Street South in Muscatine, according to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department. Estabrook, who was a firefighter for the City of Grandview, later died from his injuries.

According to the Muscatine County Attorney, Gough didn’t stop to help to Estabrook and is accused of later driving by the scene once emergency vehicles were there investigating.

Gough was arrested and is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on October 25 at 9 a.m.

Leaving the scene of an accident is punishable of up to five years in prison and a fine between $750 and $7,500.