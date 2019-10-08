× Wind-driven rain by the end of the work week… Autumn chill to follow

Very little change from yesterday with full Autumn sun and temperatures peaking around the 70 degree mark for daytime highs.

Clear skies and pleasantly cool temps will highlight our night with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

I’m expecting just a few clouds on Wednesday with clouds slowly thickening on Thursday. Despite these clouds, temperatures will still peak over the 70 degree mark for daytime highs.

Clouds thickening on Thursday will lead to some major changes in the days to follow.

Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will develop that evening and overnight with wind-driven rain for most of Friday. Temperatures will take a tumble with the mercury dropping from the lower 60s that morning to the lower 50s by late afternoon. Have that warm jacket ready to go as the slide continues that night with the mercury bottoming out around the upper 30s.

The weekend will remain brisk and chilly despite the sun returning with high temperatures around 50 and lows in the 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast from the StormTrack 8 Weather App!

Click on the links below to download the free app: