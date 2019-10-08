When we should expect the first frost and freeze of the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One week ago, the Quad Cities saw a high temperature of 88 degrees. It's that time of year when we should expect those stronger cold fronts to bring big changes.

Summertime heat and humidity, the likes of which we had last week, are now a thing of the past. Temperatures will still top out in the 70s for a few days before a cold front brings the temps down dramatically this weekend.

The average date of our first freezing temperature is October 10th, which puts this next cold front right on schedule.

Over the past five years, the first frost/freeze has been on schedule, with the exception of 2016 when we had a very late first-freeze when we didn't get down to 32 degrees until November 11th.

Here's a look at the 8 Day Forecast which shows several overnights with temps in the 30s:

Friday is the big day for change as we will have temperatures falling through most of the daylight hours. At least we won't have any snow. That will stay well to our west over the next 1-2 weeks.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen