Skilled to Work: “Grow Time” at Edgewood Baptist Church

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- With a $5.9 million renovation and expansion project scheduled for completion next month, Edgewood Baptist Church is growing.

"We're asking God to grow our faith, to grow our church family and grow our future for the next generation," said Senior Pastor Brian Bill.

Expanded seating in the sanctuary will accommodate the congregation's growing numbers, while a secure nursery area offers a place for children of just about any age.

The project includes technology upgrades throughout the church. The sanctuary will maintain it's distinctive wooden beams and ceilings, but with new stage lighting and controls.

"This is where they really wanted to keep it looking like the original church that they had, back in the 1970s," said Ryan VanMelkebeke, a Local 145 journeyman electrician who is the foreman on the job. "These are all the stage lights that are going to come down here, be the different colors: the oranges, the purples, everything that they are trying to highlight through here," he said.

VanMelkebeke said the church was outfitted with all new power and data wiring, as well as all new wireless hubs.

Meanwhile, the south side entrance has a new addition, with more space for fellowship -- and coffee.

"I just want to give a shout out to the tradespeople, they've been phenomenal," said Pastor Brian. "They work hard, they're creative, they're problem solvers," he said.