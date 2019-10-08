× QC River Bandits name new general manager

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new general manager is taking over for the Quad Cities River Bandits in mid-October of 2019.

The team announced Joe Kubly as their new general manager on Monday, October 7. Kubly previously served as the Bandits’ director of sales and ticketing and has been the president of the Grand Junction Rockies since 2016.

Kubly’s time with the Rockies was punctuated by being named the “Pioneer League’s Executive of the Year” after the team set a single-game attendance record in the 2018 season and hosted the league’s All-Star Game.

“Joe Kubly did a tremendous job for us when he was here, and I could not be more excited about welcoming him back,” said team owner Dave Heller. “Joe is a natural leader whose enthusiasm is infectious. He shares my commitment to putting our fans first and to keeping Modern Woodmen Park the friendliest ballpark in America. Joe did a phenomenal job turning around the Grand Junction team and we’re excited to have him take us to the next level.”

Kubly is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, where he earned an M.S. degree in Sports Management. His career has taken him to the Atlanta Hawks of the NBA and the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The new GM will start October 14, and will represent the club at the Midwest League general manager’s meeting in Fort Wayne. He will officially be in the QC office on October 17.