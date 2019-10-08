× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Cuban Sandwiches

MOLINE, Illinois— Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer joined us Tuesday, October 8 to make Cuban Sandwiches during Good Morning Quad Cities.

Here are the ingredients and instructions:

Makes 6 sandwiches; Total time: varies

Ingredients

For the pork:

-1 pound pork loin chops

-2 Tbsp. olive oil

-2 Tbsp. orange juice

-1 Tbsp. lime juice

-1 Tbsp. brown sugar

-Salt and pepper, to taste

-1 tsp. ground cumin

-1 tsp.. dried oregano

-¼ tsp. dried red chili flakes

-1 tsp. garlic powder

For the sandwich:

1 French baguette, cut into 6

6 Tbsp. mustard

12 slices deli ham

12 slices swiss cheese

1 cup sliced pickles

Combine all ingredients (except the pork loin). Rub mixture over pork loin, cover, and marinate for 30 minutes.

Line a sheet pan with foil and bake pork loin at 400°F for 20–25 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 145°F.

Remove loin roast from oven and let rest for 5 minutes, then slice into ¼ inch thick slices.

To prepare the sandwiches: split open baguettes and later with mustard, 1 slice cheese, pickles, ham, pork, and another slice of cheese. Heat a large skillet over medium heat and light coat with oil, butter, or nonstick cooking spray. Place the sandwiches in the skillet and press down firmly. Cook for 5–7 minutes on each side, or until the bread is crispy and the cheese is melted.

Approximate nutrition information per sandwich: 475 calories; 22 g fat; 10.9 g saturated fat; 121.6 mg cholesterol; 1111 mg sodium; 25.1 g carbohydrate; 1.2 g fiber; 3.5 g sugar; 44 g protein.