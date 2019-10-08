× Davenport mayoral primary results are in

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The (unofficial) results are in.

The polls closed at 8:00 p.m on Tuesday, October 8.

Alderman Mike Matson easily moves on to the November ballot with 33% of the vote.

Alderman Rita Rawson and businessman Dan Portes will move on but are set apart by just eight votes with all the ballots counted.

If this vote is confirmed when the elections are verified, Rita Rawson would be Matson’s challenger for Mayor. Portes is just nine votes from declaring victory if the official ballot count gives him more votes.

Elizabeth Vancamp, Steve Duffy, and Dean Weber did not get enough votes to move on to the November general election.

Votes Percentage Mike Matson. . . . . . . . . . 2,157 33.39 Rita Rawson. . . . . . . . . . 1,478 22.88 Dan Portes . . . . . . . . . . 1,470 22.76 Elizabeth VanCamp. . . . . . . . 567 8.78 Steve Duffy. . . . . . . . . . 424 6.56 Dean Weber . . . . . . . . . . 354 5.48