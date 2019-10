× Convicted robber escapes from Davenport work-release facility

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 28-year-old man serving time for second-degree robbery has escaped from a local work-release facility.

The Iowa Department of Corrections is looking for Jaron Michael Collins, who walked away from the Davenport work-release center on Monday night, October 7 and did not return. He was admitted to the facility on August 29, 2019.

Collins is described as a black man standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall weighing 208 pounds.