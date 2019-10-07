× Win a night on the town with The Texas Tenors

From Bruno Mars to Puccini, Marcus Collins, John Hagen and JC Fisher treat audiences to a unique blend of country, classical, Broadway and current pop music. They use breathtaking vocals, humor and a touch of cowboy charm to create an unforgettable live show. Marcus Collins and John Hagen, both from Iowa, are thrilled to be coming back to their home state to perform at the Adler Theatre on February 12.

It’s easy to see why The Texas Tenors are America’s favorite new tenors. Since their whirlwind debut 10 years ago on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, they have released 4 studio albums, 2 PBS specials, 4 DVDs, multiple singles and a children’s book that have earned them impressive recognition including 3 Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s 2017 #10 Classical Crossover Artist in the World.

The Texas Tenors proudly remain self-produced and managed with a commitment to quality, family entertainment for all ages. Whether it be stage, television, recording or multi-media projects, these “three friends with a dream” never forget their roots.

You could win a night on the town with The Texas Tenors! Just fill out the form below to enter to win.

One winner will receive a prize package including

2 Premium tickets to the performance on 2/12/20 at the Adler Theatre

Dinner for 2 prior to the performance.

Meet and greet prior to the show with the Texas Tenors.

Texas Tenors swag bag.

Overnight stay at the Hotel Blackhawk on 2/12/20

The package is valued at $500. Deadline for entry is November 3, 2019.

For sweepstakes rules, click here.

Tickets ($35, $45, $55, $65) are on sale now here at TICKETMASTER.COM and the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA).