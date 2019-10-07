× WIAR Animal Rescue hosting “Happy Howloween 5k Run/walk” this October in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Illinois- WIAR animal rescue is set to host their annual 5k walk or run on the 27th of October this year.

According to The Western Illinois Annual Rescue, the event will be held on the 27th of October and starts at 10:00 a.m.

The course route begins at the animal rescue facility, which is located at 300 West Harlem.

Details and registration on this race can be found on the WIAR Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wiar.rescue.

The city says the police department had no objections to the proposed route and will be providing officers to help direct traffic for the event.

All proceeds will go to WIAR.

