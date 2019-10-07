× Walter Braud steps down as chief judge to care for injured son

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois– Walter Braud stepped down as chief judge of Illinois 14th Judicial Circuit due to an injury his son suffered that requires surgery.

Bruad resigned Monday to be with his son who fell last weekend and needs surgery, according to Circuit Judge Mark VandeWiele. Braud will still be a circuit court judge, but he plans to fully retire next year.

He has chosen Judge Frank Fuhr as the acting chief judge until a formal election between all 12 circuit judges can be held on Friday, Oct. 11 at 3:30 p.m. The election is a simple majority vote.

Braud has served as a judge since 2001.