× The 2019 Student Hunger Drive kicks off October 7th

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Thousands of Quad Cities area high school students will spend the better part of six weeks collecting food for area families.

Monday, October 7 marks the kick-off to the community-wide food drive. Students from 17 area high schools are taking part in the challenge to collect more food than their student counterparts around the Quad Cities.

During the six-week period students will find ways to collect food to ultimately donate to the River Bend Foodbank.

“We are so excited for the annual Student Hunger Drive to be happening again,” said Mike Miller, President & CEO of River Bend Foodbank. “The Student Hunger Drive will generate a significant amount of food for hungry people, provide leadership experiences for our students, and instill a sense of philanthropy in our youth, continuing the unique legacy of our community with an entire generation of citizens who learned about hunger during high school.”

According to Feeding America’s ‘Map the Meal Gap’ study, one out of nine people struggle with food insecurity locally. That means they lack access to enough food to live a healthy, active lifestyle.

The food-drive ends Thursday, November 14. The winning school will have collected the most pounds of food.

The Student Hunger Drive campaign has been going on for more than three decades.