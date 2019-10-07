Students go head to head to help feed hungry families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IOWA -- Thousands of pounds of food are being collected for people in need starting October 7th, 2019.

It's the 34th annual Student Hunger Drive for RiverBend Food Bank.

"I've got a couple friends in my class that are food insecure," Rivermont Collegiate Sophomore Olivia Schroeder said.

"All of these kids here are here, not for themselves, but to do something really amazing over the next six weeks for people who are less fortunate than we are," RiverBend Food Bank CEO Mike Miller said.

17 area high schools will go head to head for the next six weeks, seeing which school can collect the most food.

"It's helping so many kids who can't help that they are struggling at home and struggling having food," Davenport Central Senior Victoria Young said.

RiverBend Food Bank serves 23 counties in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. In those counties, more than 38,000 kids don't have enough food.

"Literally one and six kids in our schools don't have enough food," Miller said.

"It makes me a little sick," Schroeder said. "I would be pretty sad if I didn't know where my next meal was going and I would not do well in school."

Students got a lesson from dietitians about what foods to collect, making sure they chose healthy and filling options. There also was a skit competition, with the winner get food donated from HyVee.

Last year, the students collected more than 600,000 meals. The food drive will last for six weeks, ending November 14th, 2019. The students will then load up the donations and deliver them to RiverBend Food Bank.