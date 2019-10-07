× Some girls are skipping school to avoid “period shame” in gender neutral bathrooms

Several doctors and politicians are trying to slow the move towards gender-neutral bathrooms after female students report feeling uncomfortable and some are risking infections by refusing to use bathrooms at school.

According to The Daily Mail, “Girls who are menstruating are so anxious about sharing facilities with boys that some are staying at home for fear of being made to feel ‘period shame’.”

With a growing number of both primary and secondary schools installing unisex toilets, some girls are risking infections by refusing to urinate all day.-The Daily Mail

Some girls say they are so fearful that they have stopped drinking liquids at school in order to avoid using the bathroom.

The Mail reports that parents and teaching staff have said that female pupils feel deeply uncomfortable or even unsafe sharing toilets with male students.

The trend for single-sex toilets is driven by the wish to be more inclusive of children who identify as transgender and wish to use the same facilities as the opposite sex.-The Daily Mail

GP Tessa Katz said holding in urine for prolonged periods on a regular basis could increase the risk of girls suffering urinary and bladder infections.

‘The psychological effects of girls not feeling safe enough to use mixed-sex toilets is also concerning,’ Dr Katz said.

According to The Sun, the rise in gender-neutral toilets has angered some parents, many say they were not consulted before the change was made at their children’s schools.