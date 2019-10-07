× Sherrard man to serve 7 years in prison for possession of stolen guns

SHERRARD, Illinois — A 30-year-old man will serve seven years in prison for being in possession of two stolen guns, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Back in April of 2019, Donovan Cullen Smith pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a .45 pistol that had been stolen from a Rock Island home in March of 2018 and another gun that was stolen from a mobile home in rural Milan, Illinois in October 2017.

This was one of four prison terms that Judge James E. Shadid handed down on Monday, October 7.

A 54-year-old man from Silvis was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison for weapons and drug charges. According to the justice department, Green admitted to selling meth in 2018 as well as having two pipe bombs, being in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a gun. He was initially captured in Nashville, Tennessee back in October of 2018.

A 21-year-old Tennessee man was handed nearly five years in prison for a gun crime. The department’s statement said Matthew Daquon Waters pleaded guilty to possession of a gun on April 24, 2018 in Rock Island, Illinois.

Lastly, a 32-year-old man, Elleck Christopher Vesey from Davenport, was sentenced to serve six years for possession of a firearm by a felon back in August of 2018. He pleaded guilty to the charge in April of 2019.

These cases are separate and unrelated.