Police: Alabama woman tries to kill two people in Geneseo

GENESEO, Illinois — A woman from Alabama has been accused of trying to murder two people in Geneseo.

Shannon J. Jones tried to murder two people in two different ways in early October of 2019, according to Deputy Chief of Police Gene Karzin.

Karzin said on Friday, October 4, Jones and the person she was conspiring with put “a foreign substance into a drink” that the victim drank. Afterward, the victim got sick, but didn’t suffer any lasting effects.

Two days later, Jones and the conspirator “attempted to bludgeon the second subject” at a home in Geneseo, said Karzin. The person was able to escape and avoid getting seriously hurt.

Investigators found that Jones and the person she was working with had been planning the murder of these two people for several weeks.

Jones, who is 38 years old according to online jail records, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. As of Monday, October 7 she was being held in the Henry County Jail; her bond has been set at $500,000.

There has been no motivation revealed, but police said more arrests were expected.