× Here’s how much 2020 Democrats raised in the third quarter

(CNN) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has so far amassed the largest third-quarter fundraising haul among the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, with $25.3 million, according to his campaign. He’s followed closely by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose haul over the same period was at $24.6 million, her campaign said.

The two senators raised millions more in the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, than the combination of the next three candidates who have so far announced their numbers.

Former Vice President Joe Biden amassed $15.2 million, according to his campaign, marking a decline from his previous fundraising haul, as did South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who raised $19.1 million. California Sen. Kamala Harris came in at $11.6 million, a sum consistent with her previous hauls.

Not every candidate has released their fundraising numbers yet. The deadline to file their third-quarter reports with the Federal Election Commission is October 15.

Here’s where the field stands so far.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, $15.2 million

Businessman Andrew Yang, $10 million

Author Marianne Williamson, $3 million