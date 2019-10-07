Gearing up for the coldest weekend in six months!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a trio of beautiful days! We will have mostly sunny skies today and tomorrow with just a few more clouds on Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s for all of these days with light winds. Thursday will still be nice but look for increasing clouds and rain coming for the evening.

Everyone is talking about the weekend already as it stands to be the chilliest since March 30th and 31st. That's when highs were only 47 and 44 degrees respectively.

This weekend's forecast highs are 48 degrees for both days. The silver lining will be a lack of rainfall, however a few instability showers may become possible on Saturday due to the cold air moving in.

In any event, this upcoming weekend will feel more like Thanksgiving.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen