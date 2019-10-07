× Davenport police investigating daytime robbery; suspect at large

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are searching for a man who was reported to have robbed another in the late morning hours on Monday, October 7th.

At approximately 10:25 a.m., Davenport police responded to a reported robbery in the 1500 block of West Locust Street. The report says that a 30-year-old male was approached, shown a handgun and relieved on personal effects effects by the suspect. The man was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately in his 30’s, and wearing a red hoodie. He is also believed to be armed. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot after robbing the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”