BETTENDORF, Iowa– The Iowa-bound, right lane on Interstate 74 is closed due to a crash that happened between the bridge and the Grant Street exit.

The I-74 bridge is down to one lane following an accident that happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday.

The crash happened right before Exit 4, the US 67 Grant Street and State Street exit into Bettendorf.

Traffic on the bridge is slow-moving and backed up into Illinois.