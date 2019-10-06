The Score Sunday – Annawan-Wehersfield FB, Pleasant Valley VB, B1G BB, FCA

This week on The Score Sunday, Annawan-Wethersfield Football is off to a 6-0 start.  The Titans lead the Lincoln Trail Conference with three game to play.  Pleasant valley Volleyball is 22-3 on the season.  The Spartans are undefeated in the MAC with two conference games remaining. Big Ten Coaches and players had media day in Chicago, hear what Fran McCaffery and Brad Underwood had to say about their teams.  The FCA story of the week features North Scott Volleyball and their first year coach, Taryn Vanearwage.

