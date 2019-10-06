THE CITIES PODCAST: Putting the Quad Cities to music, thanks to the United Way

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the Communications Director of the United Way of the Quad Cities Blake Friis about its annual fundraising campaign.

But this one is different.

It kicked off with the Soundtrack of the Quad Cities.

Six local musicians were tasked with creating a song directly linked to the United Way campaign, the programs it supports, and the people who have benefitted from the help.

That includes musician Mo Carter’s powerful song dedicated to a woman who succeeded in kicking a drug habit.

It’s called “Amplify Quad Cities: The Soundtrack”.

We talk about the United Way’s programs to improve the community’s education, health, and housing and how volunteers are at the center of it all.

