Mini-heroes and their parents get moving for Down Syndrome awareness and fundraising

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Memorial Park was filled with little heroes dashing for the finish line on Saturday afternoon.

About a thousand people gathered in the Bettondorf Park on Saturday, October 5th for this year's Superhero Down Syndrome Awareness Walk, Run, and Dash.

The event was hosted by the Moline branch of Gigi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center, a nonprofit that specializes in helping people with Down Syndrome and their families find success and acceptance. Parents, participants and staff voiced that the event was inspirational and inclusive, especially for those with Down Syndrome.

The event featured people of all ages, many donning gear of their favorite superheroes, getting out and about in a competitive 5K run, 1 mile walk, or Dash for Kids.

Gigi's goal for the event was to raise about $75,000. The fundraiser goes into providing various therapy programs for those with Down Syndrome and their families, which Gigi's Playhous eprovides for free.