Emergency responders honor the fallen and kick off Fire Prevention Week with parade

DAVENPORT, Iowa — You might’ve seen (or more likely heard) a procession of emergency vehicles in Davenport around the early afternoon on Sunday.

Area first responders held the sixth annual Lights and Sirens Parade beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Modern Woodman Park and drove all the way to the Village of East Davenport to honor lives lost and kick off the national Fire Prevention Week.

Law enforcement and fire department agencies gathered from across the Quad City and were joined by the Iowa State Patrol to travel down the route. They spread awareness of many causes from their trucks and cars, but no took more emphasis than awareness for fire safety and prevention. With October 6th starting Fire Prevention Week, tips for fire safety were everywhere.

Responders are reminding everyone to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and keep a fire extinguisher in house areas that are at the most risk of fire breakout, like the kitchen or garage.

Fire Department Museum Curator Glen Thede had another purpose in mind for the day’s events, saying, “We’re having a short ceremony down at the East Village once all the fire trucks are down there, just to recognize… we’ve had a lot of fireman that have lost their lives and retirees that are passed away, and we’re gonna do a service for them.”

At the East Village, firefighters also held a fire truck show, light demonstration, burn activities, the International Fire Museum, and, of course, visits with Sparky, the fire dog.