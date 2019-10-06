× City of Rock Island flushing fire hydrants, issues notice to residents

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The City of Rock Island announced that it would be flushing out its fire hydrant system on Monday, October 7th, as well as what effects resident may see.

The work will begin at midnight and then carry on throughout the first and third shifts of the day.

The city reminds residents that water may be discolored, contain sediment, or have low pressure.

City officials say that if you find that your water is discolored or filled with sediment, run the cold water tap for a few minutes until the cloudiness dissipates.