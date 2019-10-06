× Car vs tractor crash in Whiteside County reportedly kills 9-year-old passenger

A Saturday morning crash between a passenger car and farm equipment has left one injured and, reportedly, one dead.

Around 10:25 a.m. on Saturday, October 5th, Whiteside County Deputies responded to a crash on Illinois Route 80 near Sterling. Upon investigating the scene, the deputies concluded that the driver of the car, 45-year-old Milledgeville resident Jennifer Schryver, was travelling east on the route when she attempted to pass a tractor. Schryver struck the grain cart trailing the tractor.

Schyver was transported to a nearby hospital. A 9-year-old female passenger was flown to another hospital with injuries. Sauk Valley reports that Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz has said that the girl has died, and that more information will be released.

The crash is still under investigation. Whiteside County Deputies were assisted by Milledgeville Fire and EMS, Illinois State Police, CGH – ALS, Medforce Air Medical, and Slim-N-Hanks Towing.