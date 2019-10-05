× Tracking Saturday’s showers

We will be a touch cooler today than yesterday with highs only lingering around the 60° mark. We will see an increase in shower chances as we head into the later morning hours and stick around through the afternoon.

The heaviest of the rainfall is expected to stay to the north, which will be good news for the localized flooding in the short term. Heavy rainfall will impact the Mississippi River on the boarder of Minnesota and Wisconsin, which will bring effects to the Quad Cities next week. This is why we see concern in river flooding next week even though we see a much drier pattern.

After the rain this afternoon, showers will start to diminish early evening. We will be fairly dry by the later evening and quickly clearing out overnight to bring the best day of the weekend! Sunday will be partly cloudy and temperatures a little warmer in the mid 60s.

To begin the work week we will be dry and sunny through Wednesday with temperatures slowly rising to the 70° mark. This will probably be the last of the warm temperatures so enjoy them! We will see a rapid decline to colder temperatures at the end of next week!