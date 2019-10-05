It’s football Friday! Get the latest scores here

The Score Podcast – Instant Reax Week 6

Posted 12:50 am, October 5, 2019, by

We recap week 6 of the High School Football Season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.