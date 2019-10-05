× Mercer County grain bin accident leaves man dead

KEITHSBURG, Illinois — An incident at a grain silo in Keithsburg has resulted in the death of one man on the evening of Thursday, October 3rd.

Fire Departments from Keithsburg, Joy, Seaton, and New Boston, as well as the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, were called to a grain solo at 100th Street, where a man become trapped inside a grain bin.

Crews worked for about one hour to free him from the silo by removing corn until they succeeded. Upon recovery, however, the man was pronounced dead by the Mercer County Coroner.

No other information is available at this time.