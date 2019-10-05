× Anime fans unite for events and celebrity guests at Putnam Ani-Museum

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fans of Japanese culture gathered at the Putnam Museum on Saturday, September 5th for an event you don’t usually see at museums.

The Putnam Ani-Museum event brought together fans of Japanese animation to a day-long convention filled with dealers, panels, games, and music. The con featured some of two of anime’s biggest acting names. Spike Spencer and Tiffany Grant, famous for their roles as Shinji Ikari and Asuka Langley, respectively, in the English translation of the acclaimed 1995 series “Neon Genesis Evangelion”, headlined the convention as panel guests.

Michele Darland, Relationship Advancement Director for Putnam explains the the choice of festivity by saying, “We have the Animuseum, which is an anime con featuring actual exhibit pieces from our Asian collection. So why not put the two together with Japanese culture and the love of anime that we have here in the Quad Cities?”

The convention coincides with the opening of the newest exhibit, “Rising Sun and Dragon”, which spotlights the museum’s Asian collections.

This is the first time Putnam has hosted the Ani-Museum and have said they saw healthy interest in the idea, with many patrons purchasing advance tickets.