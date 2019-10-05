In your local Saturday football action, Augustana beats Millikin and Alleman beats United Township.
Alleman beats United Township, Augie tops Millikin
-
Sportscast September 28, 2019
-
Sportscast August 31, 2019
-
Iowa says marching band was subjected to ‘inappropriate’ actions during rival game
-
Watch Nate Diaz’s UFC comeback this weekend. The Little League and NASCAR also aren’t to be missed
-
The Score Sunday – Davenport North Football, Alleman Football, Lexi Rodriguez, FCA
-
-
Two riders were killed when a roller coaster jumped its track in Mexico City
-
UAW union announces national strike following contract negotiations with GM
-
University of Georgia fans staged a ‘pink out’ for opponent Arkansas State, whose coach’s wife just died of cancer
-
Donated blankets handed out to QC homeless
-
Local 105 union gives back to community at Unity event
-
-
Local referee shortage is a “crisis,” according to Commissioner of Officials
-
Far-right and antifa groups both claim victory at Portland
-
This 16-year-old football player lifted a car to help save his neighbor’s life