Women in pink pajamas raise money to fight breast cancer

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Hundreds of women met at Hotel Blackhawk on October 4th for the 9th annual Pink Pajama Party FUNdraiser.

The event supports breast cancer awareness and prevention.

Women buy tickets, enjoy dinner and participate in a silent auction, raffles, games, a bake sale and can shop for jewelry.

100% of the money raised stays in the Quad Cities to help fight breast cancer.

“The energy is so great because we’re sharing stories, just sharing and being with each other. We’re here to support and we said it’s a lot of love, it’s support, it’s caring, a lot of laughs and a lot of hugs,” said organizer Sandy Seeley-Copley.

In 2018, $4,000 was donated to the Genesis Kenneth McKay Center for Breast Health, $4,000 was donated to the Roxanne Kramer Student Scholarship Endowment Fund, and $1,500 was give to the Living Proof Exhibit.

Since it’s conception, tens-of-thousands of dollars have also been donated to area charities.