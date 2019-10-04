× Week 7 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Mercer County!

ALEDO, Illinois– Week 6 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was fantastic in Kewanee, and the Good Morning Quad Cities crew is already thinking about Week 7.

We’re heading to Mercer County High School, home of the Golden Eagles on Friday, Oct. 11. The team takes on Monmouth United later that night at home.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders to join us at the high school at 5:30 a.m. on Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well, but the football team is not needed.

We’ll be broadcasting live from the high school starting at 5 a.m. The pep rally goes until 7 a.m.

NEW THIS YEAR: We want students to show off any unique talents they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, solve a Rubik’s cube really fast or say the alphabet backwards) we want to know about it and we might showcase your talents live on-air Friday morning!

Friday morning’s pep rally is being sponsored by Mercer Market of Aledo.