THE CITIES PODCAST: How to get through a mental health crisis right now

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the head of Vera French Mental Health Services which is offering new programs that better reach out to the community.

Denise Beenk talks about the new Crisis Stabilization Center designed for people facing an immediate crisis that requires a short-term treatment. Vera French has a five-bed residential facility with counsellors to serve as a safety net for people. We also talk about the Drop-In Clinic that moved into bigger facilities (the old United Neighbors building on the Harrison Street hill) that gives people a chance to stop in and talk with peers who can help people deal with issues they’re facing right now.

It’s the latest effort to create a safety net for Quad City residents in an era when mental health issues are cited as one of the most pressing health issues facing residents.

