Rain on track for your Saturday… Sunday is your weekend’s best

Our bright and cool autumn day will be replaced by an increase in clouds as a weather system pulls in from the west as we head into the evening hours. Have that light jacket ready to go if you’re heading out to your favorite Friday Night Football game as temperatures will be in the 50s. But keep the umbrella at home this time as any rain will hold off until Saturday.

Overnight lows won’t be as cool with temperatures around the 50 degree mark.

Rain will be developing on Saturday before ending by dinner time. Rainfall is not tropical, so amounts will be light. Generally, looking between a tenth to over a half an inch of rainfall.

Skies will improve that night and give way to the weekend’s best with Sunday’s highs around the mid 60s.

The stretch of dry weather will extend through the first half of next week before rain returns as early as Wednesday night.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

