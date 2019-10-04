People driving on Muscatine County road want to see improvements; County workers say they’re doing all they can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- People driving down 152nd Street, a county road near the Cedar River, have seen their fair share of potholes and bumps.

It might seem like a road no one goes down, but the 30 people who live at the dead end of Cedarview Drive have seen enough damage to the road - they just want to see some gravel.

"The car is basically fighting to get through here," Jenise Smith, a resident on Cedarview, explains.

She drives her car along the road every day to get to and from her home. While she drives she's met with giant muddy puddles along the entire stretch.

"We want rock and this road to be maintained like the County maintains the rest of the roads," Smith comments.

"If you wore false teeth they would fall out," exclaims Polly Geurink, another resident who lives at the dead end of Cedarview. "In the last month, with all the rains, the mud holes have just gotten worse and worse."

Keith White, Muscatine County Engineer, says that's to be expected on a road so close to the river.

"That's kind of routine on this road when you are down in low-lying land and the river coming and flooding it," White explains.

White says every three weeks county workers come out and smooth down the road to take away the bumps.

"Of course gravel would improve it and there are some plans to put it on here, but what you are facing is the fact that there's no question the river is going to take it away again," White says.

Every week, White says he comes out to 152nd Street to check on the road, which the county spends almost $8,000 a year repairing.

"It's probably double the state average and a good 50% more than we spend on a normal road," White comments. "Dead ends that are flooded can't be our priority."

After countless patches and bandages, residents say they want to see something more permanent.

"It's not appreciated to have to go to a job and have to worry whether your car is going to be - the front end is going to blow out, you're going to blow a tire or whatever because the road isn't maintained properly," Geurink comments.

"We want this road to be gravel period," Smith finalizes.

White says the county replaced the gravel with slag a few years back to put a denser rock in place that wouldn't wash away. Over the years the rock ended up falling off the road.

The County says they are waiting for funding from FEMA to put more gravel on the road in the future.