New York man faces charges after 2.2 pounds of cocaine seized at Galesburg Amtrak station

GALESBURG, Illinois– More than 2 pounds of cocaine were seized from a 19-year-old New York man at the Galesburg Amtrak train station.

Darian T. J. Sharrow, from Akwesasne, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with the intent to deliver and controlled substance trafficking.

Knox County Sheriff’s Department seized 1078 grams (around 2.2 pounds) of cocaine, according to a statement made on their Facebook page.

The statement said the street value of the drugs are estimated at $100,000.

Police say they are unsure where he was traveling.