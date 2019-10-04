Kewanee teacher juggles, students make fat heads, for Week 6 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEWANEE, Illinois-- The Good Morning Quad Cities crew was back on the road Friday, October 4.

The Kewanee Boilermakers were our featured school for Week 6 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally.

The kids made fat heads of Jim Mertens, Denise Hyntka, James Zahara, Angie Sharp, Eric Sorensen, and I... That was a first.

The Boilermakers also had a Spanish teacher who juggled live on the air Friday morning, and it was pretty amazing. See her talents above.

Friday morning's pep rally was sponsored by Gustafson Ford. Kurt Gustafson talked about his business throughout GMQC.

The Boilermakers travel to Peru Friday night to take on St. Bede Academy. The game starts at 7 p.m.

It's the first time we've ever done a pep rally at a school who has a road game later that night, as opposed to a home one.

