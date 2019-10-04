× Half-staff flag order issued for Saturday in honor of fallen law enforcement chaplain

On Friday, October 4th, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued an order to lower flags to half-staff on Saturday, October 5th in honor of a fallen chaplain who was killed on Wednesday.

Rev. Allen Henderson, the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge and Boone, was killed on October 2nd by a man beat him to death outside of the church while trying to enter the building. The man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder as well as robbery.

The 64-year-old Henderson was beloved in the Fort Dodge community for his chaplain work for various area first responders, such as Fort Dodge Police and Fire, as well as larger agencies like the Webster County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State patrol.

The half-staff flag order lasts from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, October 5th. Gov. Reynolds encourages private citizens and institutions to lower any flags they may be flying as well.