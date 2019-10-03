× Woman arrested after 3 children left in hot car at courthouse

Reidsville, NC (WGHP ) — A Reidsville woman was arrested after she allegedly left three kids in a hot car while she was in the Rockingham County Courthouse, according to sheriff’s office.

Tiffany Rae Nimmons, 31, of Reidsville, was arrested on three counts of misdemeanor child abuse on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says Nimmons left the three children, all under the age of 16, in a running car in the courthouse parking lot.

She was inside for about 5 to 10 minutes, and the temperature in the car reached about 92 degrees.

Nimmons received a $5,000 secured bond.