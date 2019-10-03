× Whitey’s unveils new Illinois V Iowa flavor

QUAD CITIES- College football fans have a chance to put their money (and their ice cream) where their mouth is with this new Whitey’s flavor competition.

In a post on Facebook Whiteys announced their new October flavor of the month is Iowa vs. Illinois Cotton Candy.

They say you can buy either at all nine of their locations.

At the end of the month, they will announce which flavor sold the most.