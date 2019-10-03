Schnucks will no longer sell ANY tobacco products starting 2020

Posted 6:54 pm, October 3, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS- In an official statement released Thursday, October 3, supermarket chain Schnucks says it will cease all new tobacco sales.

Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced that beginning Jan. 1, 2020, the company will end the sale of all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, cigarillos, chewing tobacco and snuff.

The company will sell through its existing inventory through the end of the year. Starting on Oct. 15 and continuing indefinitely, Schnucks will offer double Schnucks Rewards points on all over-the counter smoking cessation products. The incentive is an effort to support the estimated 68 percent of smokers who want to quit tobacco. The company will also continue its practice of not selling e-cigarettes or vaping products.

Read the statement yourself here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.