× Saturday is your only soggy day this weekend… Dry days to follow

Light jacket in order! Quite breezy and cool for your Thursday but we at least brought back some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures are reflecting that with the mercury just over the 60 degree mark.

Fair skies on track tonight and with lighter winds temperatures will chill down around the lower 40s.

Plenty of sunshine still on tap for Friday with highs in the lower 60s. That will lead to a dry evening for those Friday Night Football games with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight lows will drop a bit farther with lower 50s before sunrise.

More rain on tap for Saturday before we quickly dry out on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

