Police in Vancouver, Washington, responding to shooting at an apartment building

(CNN) — Police in the southern Washington city of Vancouver said Thursday that three people were hurt in a shooting at an apartment building.

Police spokeswoman Kim Capp told reporters she had no information on the condition of the three victims but said that the initial shots were fired in the lobby of the building.

Vancouver police have identified the potential suspect and say that he is a resident of the apartments.

“This is an active shooter situation,” Capp said.

Capp said that police are talking with the shooter and are trying to get him to peacefully surrender.

Officers are communicating with him over the telephone and by speaking directly to him, she said.

Some residents have been evacuated from the building while others are sheltering in place, Capp said.

“We are just working on a peaceful resolution with the suspect,” Capp said.

Capp had no information on hostages and added that the shooter appeared to be in his residence.

A tweet from The Columbian newspaper includes video that shows several police cars and a fire truck outside the Smith Tower Apartments.

According to the apartment website, the apartments are for people who are 62 years of age or older. The building has 170 studio and one-bedroom apartments.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.