Maggie is a Geneseo Volleyball Player. Find out what she does in her spare time and her favorite movies in this "Off The Kuff."
Off The Kuff – Maggie Weller
-
Off The Kuff – Joe Moreno
-
Off The Kuff – Don McKinley
-
Off The Kuff – Mike Papoccia
-
Sportscast October 3, 2019
-
Off The Kuff – Daniel Berger
-
-
Madi Parson Goes “Off The Kuff”
-
Bandits Pitcher R.J. Fruere Goes “Off The Kuff”
-
The Score Sunday – Chasson Randle, Rockridge FB, Off The Kuff, FCA
-
7 arrested in vandalism of popular Chicago ‘Bean’ sculpture
-
One lucky couple gets to stay in the real-life Downton Abbey on Airbnb
-
-
Dry shampoo bottle explodes in St. Louis woman’s vehicle, destroys sunroof
-
Woman swallows engagement ring while asleep, requiring surgery
-
Mother allegedly left baby boy in stranger’s arms, said he ‘would be better off’