Moline nonprofit looks to the future for development downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois-- Renew Moline, a nonprofit in the heart of downtown Moline, is celebrating 30 years of redeveloping the city.

The organization is hosting a 30th Anniversary Luncheon and Downtown Experience event Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Hall in Moline with speakers and panels happening throughout the afternoon.

"We have a vital and vibrant historic downtown that enjoys a lot of night life and we're seeing more and more residential development there as well, so we are really proud of the overall experience of what downtown is and what it is to live work and play here," President and CEO of Renew Moline Alexandra Elias said.

Over the past three decades they have seen successful growth in the area with the Radisson, John Deere Pavilion and the Taxslayer Center.

The new I-74 bridge project is their next project to conquer as developers believe thirteen acres will open up once the old bridge is taken down.

"As the residential community grows I think we would also look for more growth in public activities obviously Bass Street Landing summer concerts are a great success, the Holiday Hops so we have people coming here," Elias said.

"I think it's really a lot of filling in the gaps, smaller scale developments, infield developments and then really balancing out some of the areas."