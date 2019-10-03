× Joe Biden raises $15.2 million in third quarter, falling behind previous haul

(CNN) — Joe Biden raised $15.2 million in the third fundraising quarter, his campaign announced Thursday, marking a decline from his previous fundraising haul and putting him behind the amounts raised by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The former vice president discussed his fundraising haul during a fundraiser in Palo Alto, California, on Thursday, telling donors, “We raised, this last quarter, $15 million — in the middle of summer.”

Biden was bested in the money race last quarter by Sanders, who reported raising $25 million, and Buttigieg, who raked in $19 million.

But Biden’s July to September fundraising haul is higher than the $11.6 million raised by California Sen. Kamala Harris, the $10 million raised by businessman Andrew Yang, and the $6 million brought in by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Author Marianne Williamson raised $3 million and Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet raised $2.1 million last quarter.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has started to rise in recent polling as a clear front-runner alongside Biden, has yet to release her fundraising total.

This marks Biden’s first full fundraising quarter in the 2020 race. After launching his campaign three weeks into second fundraising quarter, Biden raised $21.5 million that quarter.

Biden has devoted a substantial amount of time to fundraising, holding more than three dozen fundraisers last quarter. Additionally, his wife Jill Biden has held more than a dozen fundraisers for her husband’s campaign.

The Biden campaign said more than half of its donors last quarter were new to the campaign and the average donation was $44.