Hy-Vee releases results of credit card breach investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa- Hy-vee has conducted an investigation into credit card data breaches that started July 29 of 2019.

“Hy-Vee is providing additional information about the payment card incident that we first reported on August 14, 2019. This following information further explains the incident, the measures we have taken, and some steps you can take in response.”

Hy-Vee says they began an investigation and hired “leading cybersecurity firms” when they noticed the breach.

The investigation found malware designed to access card data from cards used at certain Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants (which include our Hy-Vee Market Grilles, Hy-Vee Market Grille Expresses and the Wahlburgers locations that Hy-Vee owns and operates, as well as the cafeteria at Hy-Vee’s West Des Moines corporate office).

In the press release, Hy-Vee says the malware searched for track data (which sometimes has the cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from a payment card as the card was used.

They say not ALL locations were compromised.