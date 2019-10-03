Celebrate Oktoberfest in LeClaire with shopping and craft beer

LECLAIRE, Iowa– Shop your way through LeClaire, Iowa and enjoy some Oktoberfest craft beer along the way Saturday, Oct. 5.

Shoptoberfest will be hosting breweries from throughout the Midwest and shoppers will walk home with a souvenir tasting glass.

Come dressed up in your best Oktoberfest garb to win a prize or enter the steinholding competition if you’ve got endurance.

An after party will be at Green Tree Brewery where prizes will be raffled off as a fundraiser for the North Scott Rotary Club.

