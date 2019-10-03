Bettendorf Middle School student assaulted another student and staff, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- A Bettendorf Middle School student assaulted another student, a school staff member and the on-site school resource officer, officials say.

The student was taken to Juvenile Detention and charges are pending, according to a statement from Lauran Haldeman, a spokeswoman for the city of Bettendorf. The assaulted student, staff member and resource officer were all injured.

The staff member and officer both went to a hospital for evaluation, according to the statement.

Following the incident, six police cars swarmed Bettendorf Middle School as the building entered a temporary lockdown Thursday just before 10 a.m.

School officials say the lockdown was a precaution and that parents have been informed.

Officials say the school is currently secure.

Bettendorf Middle is located between Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive a few blocks south of Bettendorf High School.

This is a developing story and will be updated.